Bagged cement price sees 22% rise in Côte d’Ivoire

ICR Newsroom By 28 June 2022

The price of bagged cement in Niakara, Côte d’Ivoire, has increased by 22% to XOF110,000/t (US$177.53/t) from XOF90,000/t reported Agence Ivoirienne de Presse.



"From now on, we are selling the 50kg bag of cement at XOF5500 against XOF4500, the usual price, so we make the tonne of cement at XOF110,000 and not at XOF90,000 as before," according to one manager of a hardware store in Niakara. He added that the suppliers attributed the price increase to the Russia-Ukraine war.

