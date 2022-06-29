WCA welcomes Maweni Limestone

The World Cement Association (WCA) announced that Maweni Limestone Ltd, a subsidiary of Huaxin Cement Group, has joined the organisation as a corporate member.



Located in Tanzania, Maweni Limestone is one of east Africa’s leading cement producers. Acquired and rebuilt by Huaxin Cement Group in 2020, the company has an output of 1.5Mta of cement.



WCA CEO, Ian Riley, comments: “We look forward to the contribution they will make to our efforts to share and improve best practice among members.”



““We are very proud that we have not only managed to develop a strong market position in Tanzania but also maintain high standards for our business. We’ve admired the work already done by the WCA to raise awareness of pressing issues and opportunities faced by our industry today, and we look forward to contributing to this global discussion as Corporate Members going forward,” says Changxi Jing, country manager of Maweni Limestone Ltd.

