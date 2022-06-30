Enva opens new fly ash recycling plant in Scotland

ICR Newsroom By 30 June 2022

Enva has opened its new GBP1.5m (US$1.8m) ash recyling plant in Paisley, Scotland, UK. The new works will treat up to 20,000tpa of fly ash from biomass and energy from waste (EfW) facilities. The ash, which would previously have been destined for disposal in hazardous landfill sites, is washed to remove contaminants and then combined with other materials to create a sustainble, concrete product. Enva worked on the project with Anglo Scottish Concrete Holdings (ASCH), a long-established concrete and aggregate supply company.

Tom Walsh, CEO, Enva, said, "The environmental benefits of recycling fly ash are compelling. Every tonne of recycled aggregate produced by this plant reduces demand for quarried material by the same amount and working with ASCH can offset 200-300kg of virgin material in every tonne of concrete manufactured. In addition to the clear benefits of reducing waste to landfill, the use of this recycled product enables construction companies to utilise secondary resources with comparable characteristics and qualities to those of virgin materials. Providing a solution that manages waste near to its point of production also has clear benefits. Reducing the associated haulage has saved an estimated 950,000kg of CO 2 ."

