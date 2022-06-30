Hanson receives social value management certificate

Hanson UK (HeidelbergCement group) has become the first building materials supplier to be awarded the Social Management Certificate Level 1 ‘Commit’ by Social Value UK.

The announcement recognises the company’s commitment to implement systems and processes that will help it measure, manage and maximise its social value and its impact on, and role in, society.

It follows an assessment carried out by Social Value UK and marks Hanson’s first step to increase the value it creates for its stakeholders as it works to make changes to improve its work culture.

Marian Garfield, sustainability director, said: “This is great news and a big step forward in our social value journey.

