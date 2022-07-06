Holcim to acquire building solutions provider Cantillana

Holcim has entered into an agreement to acquire Cantillana, a key Belgium-based specialty building solutions provider based in Belgium with 2022 estimated net sales of EUR 80 million. With estimated net sales of EUR80m in 2022, Cantillana’s extensive experience in façade construction systems and external thermal insulation composite systems will further strengthen Holcim’s position in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions. It follows recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France, PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium and Izolbet in Poland.



Cantillana has more than 200 employees and nine manufacturing plants in Belgium, France, Germany and The Netherlands. It is expected that the company’s footprint and product portfolio will generate additional synergies across the business and accelerate growth of Holcim’s Solutions & Products in Europe.



Holcim’s Region Head of Europe ,Middle East and Africa, Miljan Gutovic: “I am excited to add Cantillana to the Holcim family as another step in our expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’. This addition strengthens our presence in Europe even further, especially in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions. Building on the entrepreneurial vision of the Stadsbader family, I look forward to investing in this business’ next era of growth and warmly welcoming their employees into the Holcim family. Together we can play a bigger role in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for energy-efficient buildings.”



Cantillana was founded in 1875 in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, as a branch of a construction company and in 1982 the Company was acquired by the Stadsbader Group. Cantillana’s geographical footprint is highly complementary to PRB Group, as is its product portfolio with PTB-Compaktuna.



The acquisition further advances Holcim’s “Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth” with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.

