Holcim acquires General Beton Romania

ICR Newsroom By 08 July 2022

Holcim has acquired General Beton Romania, a leading player in the Romanian ready-mix concrete (RMC) market with estimated 2022 net sales of EUR45m. The move is designed to expand Holcim's RMC portfolio across Romania's major urban centres and help Holcim reach its target of 25 per cent of RMC sales coming from ECOPact. With the addition of General Beton Romania's eight RMC plants, Holcim Romania will now operate 27 RMC facilities in the country.

Miljan Gutovic, region head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Holcim, said, "With this acquisiiton we will further expand the footprint of ECOPact green concrete, the first and most comprehensive sustainable concrete range in Romania. General Beton provides an excellent addition to our strong and diversified ready-mix concrete operations. Over more than two decades, General Beton has been a long-standing Holcim partner as well as a growing and highly successful business. I am delighted to welcome then to the Holcim family."

