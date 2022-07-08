Holcim participates in coastal clean-up programme

Holcim and One Earth One Ocean have launched the Circular Explorer in Manila to be part of cleaning coastal areas in the Philippines. The first-of-its-kind 100 per cent solar powered catamaran, the Circular Explorer is designed to recover up to 4tpd of plastic waste to preserve vital marine ecosystems in a sustainable way.

In parallel, it is driving an education programme to empower students and local communities as changemakers to take action for people and the planet. Taking a science-driven approach for more impact, Holcim is partnering with the University of the Philippines Marine Institute to advance ocean research.

Magali Anderson, Holcim chief sustainability and innovation officer: “With today's population and urbanisation on the rise, Holcim is committed to improving living standards for all by building more with less. That's why we are driving circular construction as a global leader in material recycling to build a net-zero future that works for people and the planet. The Circular Explorer is a platform to empower communities to join us to shift gears toward circular living.”

Horia Adrian, president and CEO, Holcim Philippines: “The Circular Explorer is a symbol of Holcim’s commitment to sustainability. Walking the talk across our business, we recycled over 20Mt of materials into alternative fuels and low emission raw materials across our operations over the past 15 years. By 2024 we will become the first company in our sector in the Philippines to operate solar panels in our plants. I’m excited to be partnering with like-minded organisations today to make a bigger difference together.”

