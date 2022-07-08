Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies opens Swiss subsidiary

08 July 2022

France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (HGCT) announced the opening of its first international subsidiary in Switzerland, as part of a joint venture with an undisclosed Swiss construction company. The joint venture will be the exclusive distributor of HGCT’s cement in Switzerland.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "After signing our first contract outside of France more than a year ago, we are proud to accelerate our international development through a licensing model for Hoffmann Green technologies and processes. The opening of this first subsidiary in Switzerland proves the attractiveness of our clinker-free decarbonated solution outside our borders and is a structuring step in the development of Hoffmann Green."

HGCT’s strategy sees the company put licensing agreements in place with local partners in charge of financing, building and operating production units and of marketing Hoffmann's decarbonised cement in their region.

