Chilean cement market contracts 7% in May

ICR Newsroom By 08 July 2022

Chile’s cement demand declined 6.7 per cent in May 2022 to 330,114t from 353,704t in May 2021, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC. When compared with April 2022, the decrease was around 5.4 per cent from 313,101t.

In the first five months of 2022 total cement consumption dropped 6.4 per cent YoY to 1,675,216t from 1,789,995t in the January-May 2021 period.

