Nepal makes export debut to India

ICR Newsroom By 11 July 2022

Nepal has exported cement to India for the first time. According to Palpa Cement Industries Ltd, the company shipped 3000 sacks of its Tansen brand to India on 9 July 2022 and will be exporting there on a daily basis as per demand going forward.

Although Nepali cement products face stiff price competition in India, demand for PPC cement is high in the Indian market, compared to OPC cement. Palpa Cement believes cement exports could reduce Nepal's trade deficit with India by 15 per cent, reports The Assam Tribune. In its annual budget, the Nepali government introduced a subsidy of eight per cent in cash to companies exporting cement using Nepali raw materials.

