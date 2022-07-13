Rugby plant opens new bagging line

At CEMEX UK's Rugby cement plant, a new state-of-the-art bagging line is now operational. Two new lines are now working alongside a recently installed paper bagging line, utilising the very best technology that exists globally, to pack 25kg of cement into weatherproof bags. The new bagging line investment is part of the company's bolt-on investment strategy and allows CEMEX to reinforce availability and service for packed products in the UK market.

The new weatherproof packaging solution meets growing demand from builders for robust packaging solutions, to reduce the potential for damaged bags and wasted product. The new high-strength packaging ensures the integrity of the product is uncompromised and clearly labelled for maximum visibility, claims CEMEX.

Graeme Barton, national sales manager packed cement, CEMEX UK, comments: "The packaging of our products is under routine scrutiny to meet customer demand and reduce waste. We have listened to what our merchants and customers need and by investing in higher, more reliable capacity, CEMEX can now meet the demand from the market in peak months with greater confidence. In turn our stockists can meet their customers' requirements by supplying what they need in a format that works better for them. Our merchants and end-users are already seeing the immediate benefits of the new packaging by reporting fewer breakages in branch and onsite – which helps to cut down on waste."

