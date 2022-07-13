Steppe Cement sees turnover improve 18% YoY in the 1H22

ICR Newsroom By 13 July 2022

Steppe Cement sold 837,063t of cement in the first half of 2022, compared to 840,661t in the same period a year earlier. While volumes remained stable, turnover over the same period improved by 18 per cent from KZT16,657m (US$35.1m) to KZT19,579m. The average price of delivered cement over the 1H22 was KZT23,391/t, up from KZT19,814/t in the 1H21. The average ex-factory price came in at KZT20,485/t in the opening half of 2022, versus KZT16,571/t in the first half of 2021.

Steppe Cement currently has a 14.6 per cent share of Kazakhstan's cement market. The market as a whole in the 1H22 remained on a par with the 1H21. Imports continued to account for around six per cent of the local market, but exports fell by 44 per cent in the 1H22 to 0.55Mt.

