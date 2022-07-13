Sagar Cements and Dalmia Cement express interest in Andhra Cements

13 July 2022

Sagar Cements and Dalmia Cement are reportedly among the companies expressing an interest in Andhra Cements, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to The Economic Times.

Andhra Cements, part of the Jaypee Group, currently runs two plants in India located in Dachepalli and Visakhapatnam. In the quarter ended 31 March 2022 the company incurred a loss of INR683.1m (US$8.5m), compared to the same period a year earlier. The loss for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 came in at INR2363m.

Sagar Cements has a current production capacity of 8.25Mta across three integrated plants and two grinding units, although it plans to expand this to 10Mta by FY25. Dalmia Cement has a total cement production capacity of 35.9Mta and total clinker production capacity of 18.9Mta. Dalmia began commercial production at its new 2.9Mta works in Murli, Maharashtra, in January 2022.

