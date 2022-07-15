ACC Ltd posts 15% YoY increase in revenue

ICR Newsroom By 15 July 2022

ACC Ltd has posted revenue of INR44.68bn (US$557.9m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, compared to INR38.85bn in the same period a year earlier, an increase of 15 per cent YoY. Profit over the same period fell from INR5.34bn to INR2.22bn. Meanwhile, total expenses advanced from INR31.69bn to INR42.21bn with fuel and power costs increasing from INR8.29bn to INR13.1bn.

In the half year ended 30 June 2022, revenue came in at INR88.94bn, up from the INR81.76bn posted in the same period a year earlier. Profit over the same period declined from INR10.91bn to INR6.13bn. Total expenses advanced from INR67.55m in the half year ended 30 June 2021 to INR81.76m in the same period this year. Of this total, fuel and power accounted for INR23.5bn in the half year ended 30 June 2022, up from INR16.33bn in the year-ago period.

