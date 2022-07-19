Aumund Fördertechnik wins Bursa Çimento order

Bursa Çimento Fabrikasi AS is upgrading its entire cement plant to reduce CO₂ emissions and energy consumption to a minimum. The Turkish company has ordered 26 machines from Aumund Fördertechnik in Rheinberg, Germany, for this modernisation. The equipment will be supplied in January 2023.

Aumund will supply of six belt bucket elevators, four chain bucket elevators, seven pan conveyors, three arched plate conveyors, three spillage conveyors and three drag chain conveyors. The machines will be used throughout the production process from raw material preparation to clinker grinding.

The conveying capacities of the 26 machines range from 14 to 808tph. Three of the belt bucket elevators will be equipped by Aumund with its digital maintenance system PREMAS® 4.0 predictive maintenance solution.

