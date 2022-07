HeidelbergCement India sees revenue increase

ICR Newsroom By 20 July 2022

HeidelbergCement India has posted revenue of INR6001.5m (US$75.1m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, compared to INR5664.5m in the same quarter a year earlier. Profit over the same period has contracted from INR686.5m to INR516.1m.

Expenses came in at INR5308.4m in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, up from INR4626m in the same quarter in the year-ago period. Power and fuel costs have risen over the same period from INR1345.9m to INR2103.4m.

