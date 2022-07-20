Ambuja Cement reports 18% revenue growth

ICR Newsroom By 20 July 2022

Ambuja Cement has reported revenue of INR39.58bn (US$495.2m) in the April-June 2022 quarter, compared to INR33.42bn in the same quarter a year earlier. EBITDA over the same period fell from INR9.6bn to INR6.85bn, impacted by a significant rise in fuel prices, although this has been partly mitigated by the company's efficiency initiatives under its 'I CAN' programme. Total expenses expanded from INR25.65bn in the April-June 2021 quarter to INR34.87bn in the same quarter this year, with power and fuel costs advancing from INR7.9bn to INR13.2bn. Profit after tax came in at INR10.48bn in the April-June 2022 quarter, compared to INR7.23bn in the comparable year-ago period.

Cement and clinker sales volumes in the three months from April to June 2022 reached 7.39Mt, up from 6.42Mt sold in the same period a year earlier. The company's expansion projects of 8.5Mta of cement capacity at Ropar and Bhatapara are reportedly on track, while waste heat recovery projects of around 53MW at Marwar, Darlaghat and Bhatapara are due to be commissioned in the 3Q22 as part of the company's efficiency initiatives and sustainability goals.

