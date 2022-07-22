Secil launches Concrete Verdi Zero

22 July 2022

Secil has launched Concrete Verdi Zero, the first concrete with zero CO₂ emissions in Portugal, an innovative and sustainable product that meets the objectives of achieving carbon neutrality in the cement industry by 2050 and the necessary decarbonisation of the construction sector.

“With the launch of Verdi Zero concrete, Secil takes a step forward in the construction of a more sustainable future, with buildings and infrastructures that are less carbon-intensive and have less impact on the environment”, says Otmar Hübscher, CEO of the Secil Group, adding that “the company follows the guidelines that have been established for the cement industry sector and is committed to reducing CO₂ emissions associated with the value chain, developing a set of projects that affect the product, operation and transport.”

Verdi Zero Concrete is a less carbon-intensive concrete that promotes the circular economy through the incorporation of recycled waste. The remaining emissions will be offset through a carbon offset programme certified by Climate Impact Partners, having been awarded the CarbonNeutral® Product seal.

Reinforcing its commitment to combating climate change, the Secil Group joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), defining internal near-term emission reduction targets (2030).

Published under