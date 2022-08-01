SigmaRoc records revenue of GBP28m in 1H22

01 August 2022

SigmaRoc recorded 1H revenue of GBP248m, up 18 per cent over 2021 on an adjusted like-for-like basis. 1H22 underlying EBITDA totalled GBP48m, up six per cent over 2021.

The group delivered 1H22 revenue of GBP248m (US$302m), representing an 18 per cent like-for-like increase over the same period last year. First-half EBITDA was GBP48m, ahead six per cent on a like-for-like basis over 1H21, giving an 19.2 per cent EBITDA margin for the period which benefitted from the effectiveness of contractual pass through mechanisms, dynamic pricing and continued cost management.

Outlook

In the early part of 2H22 has started well, with the group benefitting from its broad end market and geographical diversification. Demand remains good both for housing and infrastructure related demand, as well as for industrial minerals. The group has successfully dealt with the various supply chain and inflationary headwinds in the 1H22, with further improvement initiatives planned for the 2H22. The group expects to publish its 2022 interim results by 12 September 2022.

Max Vermorken, CEO of SigmaRoc, commented: “To state the obvious this was a first half unlike any other, yet the group performed extremely well. Input cost increases were managed and further cost reduction initiatives were implemented. We closed 1H22 with a strong performance and remain encouraged by the demand outlook in all segments for the months ahead. Our focus remains squarely on developing our Group in terms of products and geography and we remain very confident in delivering good financial and strategic progress both in the current year and over the medium term.”

Published under