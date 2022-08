Northern Cement sees 21% increase in 2Q profit

Jordan-based Northern Cement Co reported a 21.4 per cent rise in profit to JOD1.7m (US$2.39m) in the 2Q222 from JOD1.4m in the 2Q21.



Sales in the 2Q22 were down 3.3 per cent to JOD8.9m from JOD9.2m in the 2Q21.







