Najran Cement sees drop in quarterly profit

ICR Newsroom By 02 August 2022

Najran Cement Co of Saudi Arabia reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR13.3m (US$3.5m) in the second quarter of 2022, down 59.3 per cent when compared with SAR32.7m in the 2Q21. Sales in the 2Q22 declined to SAR108.1m from SAR131.6m in the 2Q21.



The drop in profit was attributed to increasing production costs as well as selling and distribution expenses.

