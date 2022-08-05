CemNet.com » Cement News » Caribbean Cement reports drop in 2Q profit

Caribbean Cement reports drop in 2Q profit

By ICR Newsroom
05 August 2022


Jamaica-based Caribbean Cement posted operating profit of US$28.2m in the 1H22, representing a two per cent drop YoY from US$28.8m.

Net profit also slipped by two per cent YoY to US$19.7m, despite a 10 per cent increase YoY in sales to US$85.5m in the 2Q22.

The drop in earnings was attributed to increased operational expenses during a downturn in the global economy.

