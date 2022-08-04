Cimtogo increases delivery prices

From August, HeidelbergCement-owned Cimtogo will increase its delivery costs.



"The commercial management has decided to revise upwards the delivery prices of our products throughout the territory in order to ensure the continuity of your activity in the best conditions", informs the note signed by the main directors of Cimtogo. The company will increase its distribution cost tariffs by 15 per cent at the Lomé and Kara plants from 1 August, said the company in a memo.



The main reason for the higher price is the recent increase in fuel prices. Super unleaded petrol prices increased to XOF700/l (US$1.09/l) from XOF625/l on 19 July.

