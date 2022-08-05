Carbon Clean makes new sales appointments

05 August 2022

Carbon Clean has boosted its global sales team with appointments that cover Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Lim Beng Chong joins as sales director Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. Federico Cruzzolin has been hired as sales Manager Europe and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. While Niraj Singh has been promoted to sales manager Middle East and Africa and will be located in Mumbai, India.

These appointments follow the recent record US$150m Series C funding round and the company’s stated commitment to rapidly build its business to meet the rising demand for its innovative carbon capture solutions.

