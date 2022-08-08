US and Puerto Rican cement shipments increase in May

ICR Newsroom By 08 August 2022

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico increased six per cent YoY to 9.7Mt in May 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. They received 39 per cent of May shipments. The top five cement-producing states were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Michigan, which accounted for 39 per cent of cement production in May 2022.



Masonry cement deliveries totalled 223,000t in May 2022, up 11 per cent YoY. The leading masonry cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and California – which accounted for a combined share of 61 per cent of May shipments.



US clinker production (excluding Puerto Rico) totalled 7Mt in May 2022, down 3.6 per cent when compared with May 2021. The leading clinker-producing states – Texas, Missouri,

California, Florida, and Pennsylvania – accounted for 49 per cent of clinker production in May 2022.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico in May 2022 saw a 14 per cent advance YoY to 2.5Mt.



January-May 2022

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico in the January-May 2022 period saw a 3.2 per cent uptick YoY to 41.6Mt.



Masonry cement deliveries in the 5M22 was up 4.9 per cent to 1Mt when compared with the 5M21.



Clinker output in the US in the 5M22 edged up slightly YoY to 30.1Mt.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico in the first five months of 2022 increased 13 per cent to 9.8Mt when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year.

Published under