CEMEX expands trial of zero-emission concrete mixers

09 August 2022

CEMEX is further developing its global pilot of electric, zero-emission concrete mixers in Europe. Tests of these vehicles were carried out in Poland, following initial trials in Germany and France, among others.

CEMEX has completed testing of the Putzmeister iONTRON e-Mixer, a fully electric ready-mix concrete truck, organised in Germany, France and Poland. This prototype vehicle is powered solely by electricity so the manufacturer provided a mobile charging station for use during the trials. The Putzmeister iONTRON e-Mixer can be charged overnight from 20 to 100 per cent in eight hours. The tests were successful in all the countries mentioned.

Craig Hooper, mobile equipment fleet and category manager - Europe at CEMEX, commented: “Transport is one of the key areas where CEMEX is striving to reduce carbon emissions. Our company is constantly looking for new, more environmentally friendly transport solutions, hence the decision to conduct extensive pilot studies to verify the possibilities offered by electric concrete mixers. The positive results of the trials in Europe now allow us to think positively about the potential implementation of these vehicles, which will bring CEMEX closer to achieving its climate goals.”

