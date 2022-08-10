Vietnam’s Xuan Than Cement to commission Line 3 in October

ICR Newsroom By 10 August 2022

Vietnamese cement producer Xuan Than Cement is expected to bring its third line, with a cement capacity of 4.5Mta, online at the end of October, according to local media



Upon completion, the production line will increase the company’s total capacity in Ha Nam province to 10Mta.



The 2.3Mta Long Thanh project is also expected to be commissioned this year. It will add to an already-high cement supply in the 64Mta market.

