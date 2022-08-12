Sumitomo Osaka Cement reports JPY1bn loss

ICR Newsroom By 12 August 2022

Japan-based Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd reported a 1QFY22-23 revenue of JPY45.5bn (US$337.4m), up from JPY43.78bn in the 1QFY21-22.



The company posted an operating loss of JPY3.15bn in the 1QFY22-23, in contrast to a 1QFY21-22 operating profit of JPY2.92bn. There was a pretax loss of JPY2.8bn, when compared with a pretax profit of JPY3.99bn in the equivalent quarter of the previous financial year. In terms of net profit, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd saw a loss of JPY1.11bn when compared with the previous year’s second quarter net profit of JPY2.76bn.

