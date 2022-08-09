Taiheiyo Cement posts 1Q revenue of JPY177bn

ICR Newsroom By 09 August 2022

Japanese cement producer Taiheiyo Cement Corp saw a 10.6 per cent increase in group revenue to JPY176.52bn (US$1308.5m) in the 1QFY22-23 when compared with JPY159.61bn in the equivalent period of the previous financial year.



Operating profit was down 87.8 per cent from JPY9.92bn in the 1QFY21-22 to JPY1.21bn in the 1QFY22-23 while pretax profit contracted by 79.1 per cent to JPY2.19bn from JPY10.48bn during the same period.



The company reported a JPY220m net loss in the 1QFY22-23, compared with a net profit of JPY6.58bn in the 1QFY21-22.

