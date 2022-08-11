City Cement posts 26% drop in 2Q sales

ICR Newsroom By 11 August 2022

Saudi Arabia-based City Cement Co saw a 50.1 per cent drop in net profit after zakat and tax to SAR24.8m US$6.61m) in the second quarter of 2022. In the 2Q21 net profit after zakat and tax stood at SAR49.7m.



The company reported sales of SAR89.2m in the 2Q22, down 25.5 per cent from SAR119.8m in the 2Q21. The company attributes the decrease to reduced sales volumes and values.







Published under