Katavksy and Krasnoyarsk Cement announce new equipment and products

ICR Newsroom By 10 August 2022

A number of Russian cement companies have made announcements regarding new products and equipment. Katavsky Cement, part of the Eurocement Group, has reportedly modernised the control systems of its raw material mills and replaced outdated power equipment. According to Esmerk Russian News, the company has opted for Segnetics domestic microprocessor controllers and modern microprocessor units MBV, produced by Intellectual Machines. The investment is expected to reduce specific power consumption from 33kW/h to 30kW/h per tonne of raw meal, as well as eliminating the work of auxiliary equipment of the mills when they are idle, resulting in savings of around US$66,000 per year.

Meanwhile, Krasnoyarsk Cement, part of Sibcem Group, has completed construction and installation works at its new Pomol workshop. Commissioning of equipment is due to begin in September 2022, lasting until March 2023. The equipment, which has a capacity of 100tph, will enable the company to increase its production of separated cement, according to Esmerk Russian News. The company has also announced the launch of a composite quick-hardening Portland cement of CEM II subtype A (CEM II/A-K (Sh-Z) 32.5B). Used in the manufacture of concrete, reinforced concrete structures, mortar, plastering, etc, the new product contains 12-20 per cent of blastfurnace granulated slag (Sh) and fly ash (Z).

