Hsing Ta Cement posts 13% increase in July revenue

Taiwan-based Hsing Ta Cement Co Ltd reported a 13.3 per cent advance in revenue to TWD557.403m (US$18.5m) in July 2022 from TWD492.134m in July 2021, according to a filing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The company’s revenue in the January-July 2022 period decreased 15 per cent to TWD3562.279m from TWD4189.866m.
