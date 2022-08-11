Southern Province sees 42% fall in 1H net profits

ICR Newsroom By 11 August 2022

In the first half of 2022, Saudi Arabia-based Southern Province Cement Co reported net profits after zakat and tax of SAR150m, down 41.6 per cent YoY from SAR257m in the 1H21, according to Mubasher. The company’s revenues declined by 22.4 per cent YoY to SAR564m from SAR727m in the 1H21.



During the second quarter of 2020 net profits after zakat and tax fell 29.9 per cent yoY to SAR61m from SAR87m in the 2Q21. Revenues decreased by 18.5 per cent to SAR234m in the 2Q22 from SAR287m in 2Q21.

