Taiwan Cement reports 21% hike in July revenue

By ICR Newsroom
11 August 2022


Taiwan Cement has posted a revenue of TWD10,102.468m (US$336.3m) in July 2022, ,up 21.4 per cent when compared with TWD8,319.972m, , according to a filing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

In the first seven months of 2022, revenues slipped 0.2 per cent to TWD58,247.2m from TWD58,343.336m in the 7M21.

