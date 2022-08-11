Taiwan Cement reports 21% hike in July revenue

11 August 2022

Taiwan Cement has posted a revenue of TWD10,102.468m (US$336.3m) in July 2022, ,up 21.4 per cent when compared with TWD8,319.972m, , according to a filing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.



In the first seven months of 2022, revenues slipped 0.2 per cent to TWD58,247.2m from TWD58,343.336m in the 7M21.

