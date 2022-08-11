Angarskcement and Krasnoyarsk Cement report on 1H22 shipments

ICR Newsroom By 11 August 2022

In the opening six months of 2022, Angarskcement produced 346,000t of cement, up 11.7 per cent on the same period a year earlier. A 12 per cent YoY increase in the production of CEM I 42.5H plain cement to 237,000t was reported, along with 72,500t of CEM II/A-Z 32.5B Portland cement (+13.7 per cent YoY), 23,700t of CEM 0 42.5H Portland cement, and 5700t of CEM I 42.5H AP Portland cement. According to Esmerk Russian News, shipments by rail improved by four per cent YoY, with shipments by road up by 14 per cent YoY. Deliveries in soft containers increased six per cent YoY, while bulk deliveries advanced by 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the first half of 2022, Krasnoyarsk Cement, part of the Sibcem Group, produced 280,400t of cement, with CEM I 42.5H GOST 31108-2020 Portland cement accounting for 42 per cent of the volume, and CEM II/A-SH 32.5B GOST 31108-2020 Portland slag cement accounting for a further 27 per cent. Over the six-month period, the company sold 287,600t of cement, 234,700t of which was delivered by road.

Published under