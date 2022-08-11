Deccan Cements posts fall in revenue for June quarter

ICR Newsroom By 11 August 2022

India’s Deccan Cements Ltd has reported unaudited revenue of INR1940.16m (US$24.4m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, compared to INR2242.36m in the same period a year earlier.

Profit for the period came in at INR206.77m, down from the INR368.33m seen in the same quarter in 2021. Like so many companies, Deccan Cements has seen its power and fuel costs surge, rising from INR572.41m in the quarter ended 30 June 2021, to INR711.39m in the same period this year. However, freight charges over the period have fallen from INR485.41m to INR435.43m. Earnings per share have declined from INR26.30 to INR14.76.

Published under