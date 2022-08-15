Ghori Cement completes phase 2 of modernisation

Ghori Cement in Afghanistan has increased production with the start of Phase 2 of its modernisation programme, raising cement output from 350tpd to 520tpd, according to local officials.

Abdul Wakil Qauomi, financial manager of Ghori Baghlan cement factories, told Bakhtar Agency that the factory is able to export more cement across the country or abroad.

After handing over the Ghori cement factories to the National Development Directorate, technical problems of factories have been solved and both phases of the factory are active now, he added. The plant has a total of 820 full-time workers.

