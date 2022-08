Arabian Cement sees revenue and profit surge in 1H22

ICR Newsroom By 16 August 2022

Arabian Cement has reported revenue of EGP2.129bn (US$111.2m) in the first half of 2022, significantly up from the EGP964.9m seen in the same period a year earlier. Consolidated profit also surged, improving from a net loss of EGP23.28m in the 1H21 to a profit of EGP119.49m in the opening six months of this year, according to Mist News.

