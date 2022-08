Al Jouf Cement appoints new CEO

ICR Newsroom By 18 August 2022

Saudi Arabia-based Al Jouf Cement has appointed Abdul Karim Al-Nuhair as CEO, effective from 21 August 2022.

Mr Al-Nahair replaces Jamal bin Salem Al-Amer who resigned as CEO on 16 August 2022 but will continue as the company’s president ex-executive advisor, according to Arab News. Prior to joining Al Jouf Cement, Mr Al-Nuhair held a number of leadership roles in joint-stock companies.

