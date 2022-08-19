CemNet.com » Cement News » Burundi to allow cement imports

Burundi to allow cement imports

Burundi to allow cement imports
By ICR Newsroom
19 August 2022


The Burundi government has announced plans to allow the import of cement in a bid to get prices under control. A shortage of cement in the country due to a lack of production capacity has created a black market with prices that have been steadily rising.

Buceco Cement has been seeking a review of cement prices since 2021 due to soaring raw materials and transport costs. The company now wants to increase prices by BIF3000 (US$1.46)/bag. According to Farmers Review Africa, the official cement price in Burundi is BIF24,500, but bags of cement are retailing on the black market at BIF32,000. 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Burundi East Africa imports Prices Buceco Cement 