Norcem opens Verdal terminal

19 August 2022

Norcem (HeidelbergCement Group) has opened its new cement terminal in Verdal, Norway.

The plant has been under construction for several years and will take over the duties of the terminal in Levanger, which is scheduled to be demolished.

"In the construction process, Norcem has aimed to use as many local subcontractors as possible," said project manager, Asgeir Kvitvik, who praised partners in the project.



Trondheim Havn IKS property manager, Tove Kulseng, gave the silos the historical names "Gudrid and Torgeir Flekk", and wished Norcem's new silos good luck for many years to come.



Meanwhile, Norcem's former technical manager, Viggo Eriksen, has recently retired after 43 years of service at Norcem.

