Gujarat Sidhee Cement reports revenue fall

ICR Newsroom By 22 August 2022

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd (GSCL) has recorded total income of INR1.89bn (US$23.69m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, compared to INR2.04bn in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Net profit over the same period has advanced from INR32.2m to INR54.9m, according to Construction News. The India-based company runs one plant located in Sidheegram in Sutrapada Taluka, Gujarat State.

GSCL also announced the resignation of Dr Rahul Gupta as non-executive and non-independent director of the company, effective from 18 August 2022.

