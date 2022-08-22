Ssangyong Cement order fourth KHD Pyrorotor®

22 August 2022

Ssangyong Cement C&E Company Ltd has ordered another KHD’s Pyrorotor® for its Donghae plant in South Korea.

Ssangyong Cement C&E Company Ltd (Korea) awarded another supply and engineering contract to Humboldt Wedag GmbH for the modernisation of clinker production line five of the Donghae plant. This project marks the fourth Pyrorotor® installation at the Ssangyong plant.

The Pyrorotor® will enable Ssangyong to continuously achieve a thermal substitution rate (TSR) above 85 per cent in the calciner, claims KHD Humboldt Wedag. At the same time, thanks to the principle of staged combustion, Pyrorotor® will also ensure that NO X emissions can be kept low to satisfy the local emission limits in South Korea.

KHD’s scope includes the engineering and supply of mechanical equipment for the clinker production as well as electrical equipment for the overall modernisation of the production process. KHD is also replacing the existing calciner with a new Pyroclon® R and a new Pyrofloor²® walking floor clinker cooler.

The overall equipment scope consists of:

• Pyroclon® R calciner with Pyrotop® mixing chamber

• Pyrorotor® alternative fuel combustion reactor

• Pyrobox® coal firing system for process start-up and operation balancing

• Replacement of stage four cyclones with new high-efficiency cyclones for calciner connection and an overall pressure drop reduction

• A new kiln inlet chamber with orifice, kiln hood and tertiary air ducts

• A new Pyrofloor® PFC²738AW with Pyrocrusher® PRC 420-4ES.

The project scope is the same as the modernisation contract of line four of Donghae plant, which was signed in February 2021 and currently is in commissioning.

The project execution will be a joint effort of Humboldt Wedag GmbH and as leading entity and Humboldt Wedag India as supporting partner. The commissioning of the modernised line five is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

