Cementos Yura sees advance in 2Q domestic and export sales

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2022

Cementos Yura, Peru, increased domestic cement dispatches by 12 per cent YoY in the 2Q22. In addition, export sales advanced by 22 per cent YoY in the 2Q22 on the back of higher exports to Chile.



The company increased its clinker production in the 2Q22 by 35.8 per cent when compared to the year-ago period as cement demand increased and its inventory recovered.

