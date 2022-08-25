CEMEX to install hydrogen technology at San Pedro De Macoris plant

25 August 2022

CEMEX is implementing hydrogen technology at its San Pedro De Macoris cement plant in the Dominican Republic. Fernando A González, CEO of CEMEX, was at the project's inauguration, which is part of the company's Future in Action programme that seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Through projects like this, we reiterate our commitment to leveraging innovation to meet our ambitious sustainability and CO 2 reduction goals," said Mr González. "Hydrogen is a key technology for our Future in Action programme, as an accelerator for our efforts to transform waste into energy and as a potential carbon-free fuel source."CEMEX’s current leveraging of hydrogen technology includes its injection into kilns to optimise the combustion process and increase the use of alternative fuels. Both are essential levers for the company's 2030 goal to reduce CO 2 emissions in the cement production process by approximately 40 per cent. In the first half of 2022, CEMEX increased its use of alternative fuels by five percentage points, reaching an all-time-high 33 per cent substitution rate.

Among CEMEX's other major innovation projects is a partnership with Hiiroc, a leader in technology for low-cost, zero-emission hydrogen generation. The company also participated in the creation of the first renewable hydrogen industrial plant in Spain in collaboration with Acciona and Enagas.

Published under