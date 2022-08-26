Cemex plans 30% expansion at Caribbean Cement Co

26 August 2022

CEMEX plans to expand the production capacity at its subsidiary in Jamaica, Caribbean Cement Co Ltd (CCCL). This expansion aims for an up to 30 per cent increase CCCL’s cement capacity, through an investment of approximately US$40m for the first phase of the project.

The announcement was made by CEMEX’s CEO, Fernando A González, during his visit to Jamaica, jointly with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, relevant officials of the Jamaican government and key representatives from the company.

“We are in the final stages of the engineering phase and in obtaining permits from the local authorities,” said Fernando A González. “Very soon we will begin to procure the equipment needed for this initial phase of the project, designed to not only expand our capacity, but also allow us to optimise our heat consumption in the manufacturing process, and therefore, reduce the carbon footprint of our cement facility in Jamaica.”

This expansion plan should be completed by the 2H24, and it is expected to strengthen the self-sufficiency of the national cement industry, while setting the basis to export and reinforce CCCL’s ability to serve the growing construction sector in Jamaica and the Caribbean.



Published under