Menzel Elektromotoren supplies replacement motor

26 August 2022

Menzel Elektromotoren has built a replacement motor for a cement plant in Pakistan that can drive any one of three applications: the raw mill, another cement mill or a fan.

The motors originally installed differ in various features. Moreover, as the available installation space was extremely limited, a Menzel engineer visited the site to take all the measurements.

The solution was a compact slip ring motor in frame size 710 with the cooling system tailored to fit around a steel girder in the cement plant. To accommodate the existing couplings in two different sizes, Menzel designed the replacement motor with two shaft ends with different diameters. The motor output is configured to ensure efficient continuous operation in each of the three applications. The machine has a rated output of 4600kW and a rated voltage of 6300V. It complies with protection class IP55.

At the customer's request, it was designed in cooling type IC 666, ie, with permanent external ventilation of the inner and outer cooling circuit. Before delivery, Menzel ran a load test in its inhouse test field. Although the customer could not be there in person, they attended the load test live via video streaming, which Menzel offers as a standard service.



Published under