South Valley Cement Co posts net loss of 55% in 1H22

26 August 2022

South Valley Cement Co posted a net loss of 54.50 per cent during the first 1H22 to EGP117.08m (US$31.2m), compared to EGP75.75m in the 1H21. However, sales stood at EGP325.86m in the 1H22, a considerable growth from EGP106.43m in 1H21.

In the second quarter of 2022, the cement company reported higher net losses at EGP85.87m from EGP40.05m in the 2Q21. In the meantime, the company’s sales grew to EGP119.71m during 2Q22 from EGP44.30m in the 2Q21.

