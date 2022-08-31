East African Portland Cement sells land plots to squatters

East African Portland Cement (EAPCC) has started a process of selling land parcels to squatters who have been living on its Athi River property. The cement maker has made an offer to the squatters to pay KES100,000 (US$832.6) for a beacon certificate and another KES500,000 within a year to purchase a plot of land measuring 40ft by 80ft (12 x 24m).

The cash-strapped firm has commenced the land sale and regularisation process of three parcels measuring 709 acres (287ha). The EAPCC’s sale process and land price is subject to review upon further negotiations. Last weeks' meeting with squatters was attended by hundreds of settlers, political leaders, EAPCC managers and lawyers as well as Geoner Systems Ltd, which is acting as the land sale agent.

Squatters have occupied the land since 2010. EAPCC has since recognised the three squatter umbrella groups – Syokimau Mavoko Community Association, Ngwatanio ya Mukamba Self Help group and Kathama Welfare Association.

"Portland and squatters have buried the hatchet and years of wrangles. We assure squatters no one will be evicted. You will be respective plot owners," said Gordon Mutugi, EAPCC head of corporate affairs and strategy.

