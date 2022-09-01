Breedon extends rail infrastructure

A joint initiative between Breedon Group, Network Rail and the Welsh government has brought a disused freight yard back to life, resulting in lower CO 2 emissions, less road traffic and reduced operating costs.

The Llandudno Junction freight yard, located near the main Penrhyn Quarry of Breedon subsidiary Welsh Slate, is expected to handle up to 260,000t of materials each year with typical freight trains carrying 1500t of material, compared to 28t for a truck. The first freight train left the refurbished railhead carrying the equivalent of 76 truckloads of sub-base aggregates to Luton.

Breedon operates several railheads around the UK with this latest investment designed to further improve its distribution network and lower the carbon footprint of its operations.

